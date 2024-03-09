Home

Education

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024: KSEAB Class 12th Hall Ticket Released at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024: KSEAB Class 12th Hall Ticket Released at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board(KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the Karnataka Karnataka Secondary School

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board(KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the Karnataka Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Admit Card 2024 by entering his/her username, password, and captcha code. Students are advised to collect the KSEAB Class 12th Hall Tickets from the school authorities.

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024: How to Download KSEAB Class 12th Hall Ticket at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board(KSEAB) at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Look for the SSLC portal available on the homepage. Click on the ‘SSLC School Login’ option.

Enter the login details such as username , password, and captcha code.

Your Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.