Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare its SSLC Class 10 results 2021 on August 09, Monday at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination held earlier in July can download their results at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in. Amid COVID fears, this year, the state government decided to conduct offline exams, unlike several states that had opted to cancel the board exams.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 was held with strict Covid-19 protocols, in the presence of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, volunteers from scouts and guides, and representatives from NGOs to ensure all covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed.

Around 99.6 per cent of the total candidates who got themselves enrolled for the Karnataka SSLC exams appeared for the offline exams this year amid the second wave of the pandemic in July. Karnataka is one of the few states that decided to organise regular offline exams amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. It was also observed that the attendance per subject had improved significantly this time, compared to last year's attendance — 98.30 for mathematics, 98.36 for science, and 98.43 per cent for social science.

This year, the KSEEB board conducted the exams in a new format and all SSLC class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet within just 2 days in two phases. Core subjects, including math, science, and social science exams, were conducted on July 19, while language subject exams were conducted on July 23.

As per the latest updates, out of total of 8,19,694 students, 99.62% appeared in the first language and 99.60% appeared in the second language exam. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 recorded an overall 99.60 percent attendance. To be declared pass, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent in aggregate marks or 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate, however, they will require to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2021: