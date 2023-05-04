Home

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Likely on May 8; Know How to Check Scorecard at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date:

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Likely on May 8.(Photo Credit:India.com)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on May 8, 2023(Monday). Once announced, eligible candidates can check and download the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 or Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. While speaking to Careers360, M Revanasiddappa, Secretary of KSEAB said, “We are likely to announce it on May 8. It is 90 percent confirmed. Actually, tomorrow we are holding a meeting to make a decision. But we can say that it is 90 percent confirmed that the results will be released on May 8.”

This year, the Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process began on April 21. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state will be conducted on May 10, 2023. Therefore, the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 can be expected to be declared before that. This time, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: How to Check SSLC Marksheet Online?

Visit the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials.

You r Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 and Karnataka SSLC Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Karnataka Class 10 students will be able to select their preferred course for Class 11 based on the results. Additionally, they will be able to enrol in diploma programmes. Earlier in 2022, a total of 8.73 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination. The overall pass percentage of candidates was 85.63 percent. The results will be available for download on the official website for students. They must, however, pick up their Karnataka Class 10 grade report cards from their respective schools. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at / for the latest updates.

