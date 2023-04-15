Home

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam 2023 Concludes today; Evaluation Process Begins April 21| Official Notice Inside

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Expected Date AndTime: The Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process will begin on April 21.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Expected Date AndTime: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination anytime soon. Earlier today, the Board concluded the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination. Meanwhile, the Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process will begin on April 21. A detailed notification regarding the same has been published on the official website of the Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the head teachers of all the 35 districts of the government, private aided and unaided schools can download the appointment order of deputy chief evaluators and co-evaluators assigned for their school evaluation work in the school login of the Mandali website from April 13, 2023, onwards. This year, the Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023. To know more, read the detailed notification shared below.

The board will announce the Karnataka SSLC result date and time once the SSLC paper evaluation has been completed. The results will be available for download on the official website for students. They must, however, pick up their Karnataka Class 10 grade report cards from their respective schools. This time, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/ for the latest updates.

