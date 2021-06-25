Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Exams 2021: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) exams began in Karnataka on Thursday with rigid precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had decided to conduct the SSLC or the 10th standard board exams amid COVID-19 fears on the directions of the state government. As many as 8,48,203 students are taking up the examination at 2,879 exam centres. The Karnataka government also released the SOPs for the Class 10th exam and said those in charge of the exam centres should abide by the SOP. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Relaxes Guidelines, Allows Bus Services To Maharashtra From June 25

Karnataka Class 10th SSLC Exam 2021: Check full SOPs below

The SOP mandated sanitising the exam halls, furniture and toilets daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the exam. There would be 12 children in the examination hall and only one student in each desk to maintain physical distancing. Also, the SOP ordered students not to gather at any time. In the rural areas, arrangements should be made to ensure that the test centres should be created in a manner that students need not go to the taluk-level to appear for the exam, the SOP said. Vaccinating the teachers, staff and officials involved in conducting the examination with the cooperation of the district administration is mandatory, the Minister said adding that they need to make sure that they get a dose of the vaccine well before the exams. There should be two rooms reserved for candidates suffering from cough, common cold and flu. There should be a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid boxes and hand sanitisers at the entrance. Students would be given masks at the entrance of the health counters in the exam halls. Also, there would be ambulances reserved in each Taluk for those involved in the SSLC examination. There would also be a COVID care centre for those COVID- positive students to write the exam. If anyone in the family is infected and the candidate is in isolation and is found to be healthy, he or she would be allowed to write the test at the nearby COVID Care Centre after testing the student.

Last year, the government had successfully conducted the SSLC exams despite the fear expressed by the opposition parties and experts.

(With agency inputs)