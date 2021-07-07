Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court received a Public Interest Litigation PIL to cancel the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021. The petition objects to the decision of the state government to conduct SSLC exams during the ongoing COVID 19 situation. The PIL cites the example of other boards like CBSE, ICSE and most state boards, and suggests that the state government should consider other options for the assessment of SSLC students. Also Read - Karnataka Board Results Big Update: Board Announces Evaluation Criteria For 2nd PUC Result 2021 | Details Here

The PIL, filed by SV Singh Gowda, seeks to quash the notification issued by the state government on its decision to conduct the SSLC exams for this academic year. Also Read - What is Going on is Terrible: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre For Allowing Authorities to Arrest Individuals Under Scrapped Law

Here’s What The PIL Seeks/States:

The PIL seeks to quash the notification issued by the state government on its decision to conduct the SSLC exams for this academic year. The Plea states that Children are battling with regard to studies online and it is highly impossible to understand the subject in online classes. It points that only some educational institutions might have conducted online classes and there is no such facility in rural areas. Not even a single class was held conducted in some areas. The conducting of examinations for the SSLC in these circumstances is bad and necessary directions need to be issued to the respondents to stop the examinations immediately, the PIL states. The petition further points out the emotional and psychological suffering children and parents have gone through during COVID-19. The petition elaborated on how students lives are at risk if these exams get conducted, the petition asks for the cancellation of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021. It even asks to pass all SSLC students, irrespective of anything.

The state government announced SSLC 2021 exam dates in June. The exams are scheduled to conduct of July 19 and July 22. The evaluation of students will be on the basis of one combined exam of Maths, Science and Social Sciences and a separate exam on languages. Also Read - CA Exams 2021: Old Course Students Request ICAI For Extra Attempt. Details Here

Karnataka government has issued guidelines for conducting the examination. In order to maintain social distancing, only 12 students will be allotted to one exam hall. As per reports, around 8 lakh students will appear for the SSLC examination this year.