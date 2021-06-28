Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday announced the dates for SSLC exams 2021. While exams of Maths, Science and Social Science will be held on July 9th, those of second paper languages will be conducted on July 22nd, the minister said. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the mode of papers will be objective, like he promised earlier. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 May be Cancelled if...: CM Yediyurappa's Latest Statement Gives Hope to Students

Let us remind you that Minister Suresh Kumar had on June 4 said that Karnataka SSLC 10th Examination 2021 would not be cancelled. The minister, however, had added that the exam pattern would be changed due to COVID-19 outbreak and it is likely that students would have to appear for only two papers. The minister then said that Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 exam is likely to be held in the third week of July.

