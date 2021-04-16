Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 News Update: Even though the CBSE and many other state boards have cancelled or postponed class 10 and 12 exams due to rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Karnataka government decided to hold the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 as per its earlier schedule and said their no change in the plan as of now. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that no decision on cancellation of exams has been taken as of now. Also Read - Staggered Timing, 50% Attendance At Work: Home Ministry Issues Fresh Guidelines For Its Officers

“The state has not decided anything in respect to cancellation of SSLC exams. A suitable decision will be made in future considering all parameters,” he said in a tweet. The confirmation from the state government comes amid speculations that more states in India will postpone or cancel board examinations similar to the decision taken by the CBSE. Also Read - List of Delhi Hotels Attached With Hospitals For Covid-19 Patients

The Karnataka Education Minister further clarified that the Karnataka Class 10 Exam 2021 will be held from June 21, 2021 as per the date sheet released earlier.

In the tweet, S Suresh Kumar said that after the CBSE cancelled exams for Class 10, there are many rumours doing rounds about Karnataka SSLC exams. “The SSLC class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from June 21 and there are no changes to its current schedule,” he added. However, he stated that any changes to be made, depending on the upcoming circumstances, will be notified.

Apart from this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan also assured that the state’s university exams will also be held as per schedule.

Karnataka on Thursday reported its sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112.

Among 66 deaths, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.