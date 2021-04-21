Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Putting an end to all speculations, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday again confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 won’t be cancelled or postponed and it will be held in the state as scheduled before. According to updates, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be held from June 21 till July 5. Also Read - 'No Mask No Movement': Rajasthan Launches New Campaign to Break Chain of Coronavirus in State

The education minister said that there is no change in the schedule and examinations would be conducted offline as per the date sheet already shared.

The announcement from the education minister makes Karnataka one of the few states to go ahead with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

However, he said that the students of classes 1 to 9 must not be asked to physically attend the examinations and the schools must complete the evaluation process for these classes and results should be published by April 30.

On the other hand, the state government has announced summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from May 1 to June 14. Classes for the next academic year will begin on June 15.

In the meantime, for students promoted to classes 9 and 10 for the academic year 2021-22, summer vacation will be from May 1 to July 14.