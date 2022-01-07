Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has recently released the temporary schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 main exams amid fears of Covid surge. As per the notification issued on the official site of KSEEB- sslc.karanataka.gov.in, exams are scheduled between March 28 and April 11. The Board has asked the parents and candidates to submit objections between January 6 and 14.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 Timetable Released: Check KSEEB Datesheet on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

As per the notification, the paper for the first language will be held on March 28 and the paper for the second language is scheduled for March 30. Economics or other core subject exam will be conducted on April 1, while Mathematics and Sociology paper is scheduled for April 4. The Social Science paper is scheduled for April 6, followed by the third language on April 8. At last, the Science, Political Science, Karnatak, or Hindustani music paper will be conducted on April 11. CAndidates can download the full schedule from KSEEB's official webiste.

How To Downlod the Schedule

Visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link, under the latest news section, to download the time table.

Download the PDF time table and take a printout.

The exams will be held between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes to study question papers.

Last year amid the Covid challenge, former Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Sureshkumar was appreciated for his efforts to conduct SSLC exams between July 19 and July 22, 2021. The exams were conducted in the multi-choice objective type format.

About 9 lakh students attended the exams. Karnataka was one among the few states in the country which had conducted board exams by cutting short exams to two days.

(With inputs ffrom IANS)