Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the timetable for the KSEEB SSLC or Class 10 preparatory exams 2022. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted between February 21 and 26. The aspirants can check the schedule on the official website– sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Earlier, the KSEEB had released the dates for the SSLC final exams. As per the notification, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on April 11. The exam will take place from 10:30 am till 1:45 pm.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Announces Class 10 Main Exams Dates. Check Full Schedule Here

The announcement from the state government comes after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh hinted at the possibility of schools and colleges reopening. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released: Exam to Begin From March 28 | Deets Inside

It should be noted that these are the expected dates on which the exams will be conducted. As of now, the date sheet uploaded is final. Hence, the students are advised to adhere to the date sheet uploaded on the official website. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 Timetable Released: Check KSEEB Datesheet on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Apart from the date sheet, the COVID guidelines have also been issued by the board. These guidelines are mentioned on the date sheet and students can easily go through them.

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2022: Timetable

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)

It must be noted that more than 9 lakh students appear for the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Last year, the exams were postponed due to COVID and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern. As per the updates, total of 157 students had scored perfect 625 out of 625 marks.