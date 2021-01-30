Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination on its official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Exam to be Held From May 24 Till June 10 | Check Details Here

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the SSLC or class 10 examination from June 14 to 25, 2021, at various centres spread across the state.

How to check Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021: