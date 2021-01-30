Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination on its official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Exam to be Held From May 24 Till June 10 | Check Details Here
According to the schedule, the board will conduct the SSLC or class 10 examination from June 14 to 25, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC 2020: Students Appearing For Supplementary Exams to Get Free Bus Transport
How to check Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021: Also Read - TN 10th Result 2020 Date And Time: SSLC Result to be Announced Anytime This Week | How to Check, Other Details
- Visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the “Records” and click on the link that reads, “Schedule” appearing under the “SSLC”.
- A new page will appear on the display screen.
- Click on the link that reads, “June 2021, S.S.L.C. Examination Schedule – for objection”.
- The Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 will be displayed on the screen in a pdf format.
- Download the PDF and save for future reference.