Karnataka SSCL Exams 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to conduct the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) examinations in the month of July. According to the reports, the board had received a go-ahead from the state government. The candidates must note that the board officials have not announced any official date yet. However, according to the sources, the board is likely to conduct the examination in the third week of July.

The board officials are likely to meet on June 28, post which the final dates will be announced. This year, over 8 lakh students are likely to appear in the Karnataka Board examination. With Supreme Court issuing a stern message to the Andhra Pradesh Board that it will hold the state government responsible for any loss of life caused due to exams amid pandemic, the Karnataka government is likely to make all necessary arrangements to provide a safe milieu to the students.

It also said that all the staff on duty will also be vaccinated before the exams are conducted. To recall, the Karnataka board exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to July 5, 2021. However, they got postponed due to the pandemic.

The state government had also cancelled the Karnataka PUC second year exams, also called the exams for class 12.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the exam pattern for the Karnataka SSLC Exams has been changed. Instead of the long theory-based questions, the students will now have to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or objective-type questions.