Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 Latest Updates: State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said that the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be held from June 14 and will end on June 25. Issuing a notification, the minister also issued guidelines for students in this regard.

Earlier this month, the state government had said that the second year pre-university (class-12) exams would begin in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-class 10) in the first week of June.

Prior to the exams, the state Education Department has also finalised the syllabus for the classes for teaching and learning purposes in view of the exams and its details have been sent to all schools and colleges. Notably, the class-10 and second year PUC are considered as board exams in the state.

However, the state education minister had said that there was no proposal before the state government to further reduce the syllabus from classes-one to nine as an alternative academic schedule has been finalised.

Giving further information, he had said that the evaluation would be held at the school-level for these classes and be based on the students’ learning ability.

After nearly a gap of 9 months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka re-opened for students of class-10 and second year PUC on January 1 with strict adherence COVID-19 safety norms.