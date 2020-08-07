Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) won’t declare the SSLC result on Friday. If latest reports are to be believed, the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will now be announced next week and a final decision regarding the same will be made on Monday, i.e, 10th August 2020. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date & Time: Scores Expected by August 7 | Know Here How & Where to Check

"Karnataka SSLC results are not being released this week. Now, the results will be released next week. A decision on exact date of release will be made on Monday," NDTV quoted a KSEEB official as saying.

Earlier, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that SSLC or Class 10 result will be announced by the first week of August. Besides, several media reports had also claimed that the results will be released on Friday, August 7.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Students can also check their results via SMS. They can follow these 2 steps mentioned below:

Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263.