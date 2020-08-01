Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam, SSLC Results 2020 is expected to be announced in the first week of August. Those who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website– karresults.nic.in, once it gets declared.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister had confirmed that the SSLC results 2020 will be announced in the first week of August.

Follow these steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board.

Step 3: Submit your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Verify the details

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download PDF and save it for future use.

Despite strong demand for postponement of the examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams. The SSLC exams started on June 25 and continued till July 3 in about 3,000 centres across the state. About 8.5 lakh students registered for the exams.