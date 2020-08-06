Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date & Time: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result date and time soon on its official website karresults.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to keep a tab on official website in case there are updates on karnataka SSLC result 2020 date. Last month, state education minister S Suresh Kumar had stated that karnataka SSLC result 2020 will be announced in the first week of August. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 to be Declared Anytime This Week | Read Education Minister's Statement Here

An average of about 98 per cent of 8.5 lakh odd enrolled students had taken the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam on June 25, after the government stuck to its decision to go ahead with them despite rising coronavirus cases but laid down a string of safety measures, including face masks and maintaining distancing by seating only one student a bench. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date Announced | When, Where And How to Check Scores

Here’s How You Can check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020, once they are out:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Submit your exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF and take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the Karnataka government went ahead with conducting the SSLC board exams despite facing strong critiscim from the opposition parties in the state. The Opposition parties had asked the BSY-led government to postpone the exams due to coronavirus pandemic, but the BJP government in Karnataka turned deaf ear to their demands and conducted the exam in June.