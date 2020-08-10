Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: The long wait of more than 8 lakh students came to an end today as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the SSLC results just now. The results were announced at 3 PM and now students can check their score at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: Check Your Score, Pass Percentage at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

As per latest updates, a total of 71.80 per cent students have passed the SSLC exam this year. However, there is a marginal drop from last year by 1.9 per cent. The pass percentage last year was 73.70 per cent.

As per the announcements, a total of six students have scored full marks that is 625 out of 625. Last year also two students from the state scored full marks.

As per updates, 8,43,203 students have appeared for the SSLC exams which were held in 2,879 exam centres across the state.

Alternative websites to check score

karresult.nic.in 2020 SSLC

School.careers360.com

www.kseeb.kar.nic.in

How much marks required to pass

At least a student needs to secure grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to pass the exams. As per updates from the state board, students need to score minimum 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks to pass the exams.

How to download mark sheet and pass certificates

As the results are out, now students can download their original mark sheet and pass certificates. Moreover, students will also be will be issued the certificates by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. Students can contact their respective schools for this.

All about supplementary exams

As the results are declared now, so candidates who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The supplementary exams are generally held in June, but this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, everything has been delayed. Hence, the state board is yet to declare the new date for the supplementary exams.