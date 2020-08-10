Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board today released the KSEEB SSLC Result 2020. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 to be Declared Shortly | Check Passing Marks, Grading System Details Here

As the results are out now, students can check their score at www.karresults.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also check their results at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Around 8.5 lakh students, who have appeared for the exam this year, will be able to check their score now. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be Announced Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score Via SMS

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020? Also Read - Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoing Treatment

1) Students first need to visit the official website karresults.nic.in 2020 or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

2) After that they need to click on SSLC result 2020 Karnataka link shown on the homepage.

3) Then they need to enter registration number or roll number in the given box and click on the submit button.

4) Soon after that, the results will appear on the home screen.

5) For future reference, students should take a printout of the result.

Last year’s performance

Last year, Karnataka recorded a passing percentage of 73.70 and Udupi emerged as the best performing district.

In the previous year, girls had performed better than boys and had recorded a passing percentage of 79.59 as compared to boys at 68.46 per cent.

How to check score via SMS

As the official websites are down due to heavy traffic soon after the results are declared, students can check their score via SMS.

1) Students need to open the messaging app on their mobile phone

2) Then they need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number)

3) Students now should send it to 56263.

4) Now the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be sent to the same mobile phone number.

Originally scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April, the SSLC exam was later got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Karnataka SSC exam was later conducted between June and July.