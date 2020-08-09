Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Latest Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEB) will tomorrow release the Karnataka SSLC results 2020 at 3PM. Also Read - Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoing Treatment

Once the results are out, students can check their score on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. Apart from this, they also can also check their score on karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Score via SMS

Apart from the official website, students can also check their score on their phone as well.

1) First, students need to open the messaging app on the mobile phone

2) Then, they need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number).

3) After this, they need to send it to 56263.

4) The score will automatically appear on the screen of the mobile phone.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 score on webiste

1) Students first need to visit the official website karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Then, they need to click on ‘Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link shown on homepage

3) After that, they need to enter their roll number and click on submit button

4) Soon after this, the result will be displayed on the screen

5) For reference, students can take a print out of the results

This year, around 848,203 students have appeared for the examinations and are waiting for their results. The results for the Karnataka SSLC 2020 were expected to be announced much earlier but got delayed because of COVID-19 outbreak.