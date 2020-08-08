Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce SSLC result 2020 on August 10 at 3 PM. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Class 10 Result Not to be Declared Today | Check Latest Date And Time

“The result of SSLC exams will be published on Monday 10-8-2020 at 3.00 pm”, tweeted Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date & Time: Scores Expected by August 7 | Know Here How & Where to Check

Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website–kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students can also access their results by visiting the results portal of Karnataka public examinations – karresults.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen