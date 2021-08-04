Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary School Examination Committee (KSEEB) is expected to announce the results of the Secondary School Dropout Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) or Class 10 by August 10. Once the results are out, the scores will be displayed on the official KSEEB website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021 Schedule Released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in | Here's How to Check

It must be noted that Karnataka, unlike other states, did not cancel the KSSLC 2021 trial. Rather, the board conducted the exams in a new format. As per updates, the Karnataka SSLC offline exam was completed within 2 days. Core subjects, including math, science, and social science exams, were integrated into a single treatise conducted on July 19, while language exams were conducted on July 23.

As per the latest updates, out of total of 8,19,694 students, 99.62% appeared in the first language and 99.60% appeared in the second language exam. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 recorded an overall 99.60 percent attendance.

To be declared pass, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent in aggregate marks or 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate, however, they will require to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers.

The Karnataka SSLC exam results were last year declared on August 10 at 3 PM through a press conference. Over 8.40 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC board exams in 2020 out of which 71.80 per cent of students had passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys with a 77.74 per cent pass percentage while the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 66.41 per cent.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Here’s how to check score