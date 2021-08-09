Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to declare the results for Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exam 2021. The KSEEB results will be declared today at 3:30 PM via video conferencing. Following the announcement, students will be able to download their SSLC or Class 10 results from the official websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Likely to be Declared by August 10 on sslc.karnataka.gov.in: Where, How To Check Score

Unlike other states, Karnataka government decided to conduct offline exams despite the COVID warning. The exam was conducted in a new format with only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet in two phases. Core subjects, including math, science, and social science exams, were conducted on July 19, while language subject exams were conducted on July 23.

Around 99.6 per cent of the total candidates who got themselves enrolled for the Karnataka SSLC exams wrote the papers this year.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates

9.31 AM: Alternative Websites to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2021

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

examresults.net

karnataka.indiaresults.com

schools9.com

9.21 AM: How to Check KSEEB Class 10 Result

Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in Click on the Result link on the homepage Log in with your roll number and other required details Click on Submit to view the results Results will be displayed on the screen, download and print the same for future reference.

9.18 AM: Karnataka SSLC Exam Conducted Offline This Year

KSEEB conducted the SSLC exams were held with strict COVID-19 protocols, in presence of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, volunteers from scouts and guides, and representatives from NGOs to ensure all covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed.