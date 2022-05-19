Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result at 12:30 pm on May 19 (Thursday). KSEEB SSLC result 2022 of around 8.73 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 exams has been declared on the official websites of the board — sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Among 8,53,436 students who attended the Class 10 examination, a total of 7,30,881 cleared the SSLC Class 10 exam.Also Read - Karnataka Govt Launches Helpline For Students in Stress Waiting For SSLC Results

Students who appeared for the Class 10 final exams will be able to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth. The direct link to check KSEEB 10th result 2022 will be available at 1 PM. Although the SSLC result will be announced at 12:30 pm, students will also be able to avail the Karnataka results in the schools websites or on the department websites karresults.nic.in at 1 pm. The SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

The students will have to obtain minimum passing marks to clear the SSLC Class 10 exams this time. The Karnataka government has made it clear that it won’t pass the students just like it did in the last two years against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights from Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: