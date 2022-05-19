Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result at 12:30 pm on May 19 (Thursday). KSEEB SSLC result 2022 of around 8.73 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 exams has been declared on the official websites of the board — sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Among 8,53,436 students who attended the Class 10 examination, a total of 7,30,881 cleared the SSLC Class 10 exam.Also Read - Karnataka Govt Launches Helpline For Students in Stress Waiting For SSLC Results

Students who appeared for the Class 10 final exams will be able to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth. The direct link to check KSEEB 10th result 2022 will be available at 1 PM. Although the SSLC result will be announced at 12:30 pm, students will also be able to avail the Karnataka results in the schools websites or on the department websites karresults.nic.in at 1 pm. The SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

The students will have to obtain minimum passing marks to clear the SSLC Class 10 exams this time. The Karnataka government has made it clear that it won’t pass the students just like it did in the last two years against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Govt vs private schools

    Pass percentage of government school students (regular): 88%

    Pass percentage in aided schools:87.84%

    Unaided schools: 92.29%

    Overall: 89.36% (pass percentage of regular students)

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: As many as 625 students have secured perfect 625/625 marks in Karnataka SSLC 2022. The number is slightly low compared to last year when 158 students secured the perfect score.

    Karnataka KSEEB SSLC result 2022: SSLC Class 10 Result of Kannada medium students

    As many as 4,60,192 candidates appeared for SSLC exam in Kannada medium out of whom 4,03,361 or 87.65% have qualified.

    KSEEB SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: This year a total of 4667 differently-abled children appeared out of which 3762 passed who are fresh candidates.

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022 direct link is now available on karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Rural and urban area wise SSLC Class 10 Result

    Urban pass percentage 86.64%

    Rural pass percentage 91.32%

    Karnataka SSLC Result Link has been Activated

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Grade-wise result

    A+ (90-100%): 1,18,875

    A (80-89%): 1,82,600

    B+ (70-79%): 1,73,528

    B (60-69%): 1,43,900

    C+ (50-59%): 87,801

    C (35-49%): 14,627

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022 LIVE: Result declared, link to be active at 1 pm