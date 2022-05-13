Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 on May 19, state Education Minister BC Nagesh said. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the date of Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results. The candidates will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC results on the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can also check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 on kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.Also Read - Karnataka Man Rapes 12-Year-Old Russian Girl in Goa Resort's Swimming Pool, Hotel Room; Arrested

This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2022. As per the announcement by BC Nagesh, it must be noted that Karnataka SSLC Results will be followed by the Supplementary Exams.

Based on the 10th SSLC Results 2022 of Karnataka, students can apply for Supplementary Exams. These exams will be held in last week of June, 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to download marksheet

Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ kseeb.kar.nic.in/ karresults.nic.in The result link will be displayed on the homescreen. Click on it to land on the result page Log in with your roll number and required details Click on Submit to view the results. Results will be displayed on the screen, download and print the same for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on May 19.