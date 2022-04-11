Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is likely to release Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 in the month of May. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and announced that the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results will be declared in the 2nd week of May, 2022.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 Timetable Released: Check KSEEB Datesheet on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the candidates will be able to check their SSLC results on the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in. In the post, BC Nagesh has also mentioned that Karnataka SSLC answer keys 2022 will be releasing tomorrow, on April 12, 2022.

Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Likely to be Declared by August 10 on sslc.karnataka.gov.in: Where, How To Check Score

The candidates must note that the the exact SSLC Result date 2022 for Karnataka will be announced later. But with the estimated time period now known, things are smoother for students.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 are for the exams that were held from March 28 to April 11, 2022.

As per the announcement by BC Nagesh, it must be noted that Karnataka SSLC Results will be followed by the Supplementary Exams.

Based on the 10th SSLC Results 2022 of Karnataka, students can apply for Supplementary Exams. These exams will be held in last week of June, 2022. Keep a check here and on the official website for more updates on these exams and results.