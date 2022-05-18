Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Latest Update: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, May 19, on sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Over 8.5 lakh students are waiting for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results this year. The Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 28 to April 11.Also Read - Karnataka Govt Launches Helpline For Students in Stress Waiting For SSLC Results

As per the announcement of Education Minister BC Nagesh, the SSLC Results 2022 will be released at 12:30 PM. Students need a hall ticket or roll number to access their results. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key Released on sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Here's How Candidates Can Download PDF

“SSLC Result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department’s website at 1pm. karresults.nic.in. The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. Good luck to all students,” Education Minister BC Nagesh informed in a tweet. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Releasing in May, Answer Keys On This Date At sslc.karnataka.gov.in

To be declared pass, the students will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Apart from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students also need to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

Recently, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Class 10th answer keys.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result was released on August 9. The overall pass percentage in SSLC 10th result Karnataka board was 99.9 per cent last year. Over 157 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How To Chek Score