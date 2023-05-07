Home

Education

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Expected Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date And Time: Students can view their Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Expected Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date And Time: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to declare the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination tomorrow, May 8, 2023. As soon as the results are announced, students who have appeared for the examination can view their Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. To access your Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number.

The name of the student, registration number, subjects, internal and external marks of each paper, total marks, grades, qualifying status, and Cumulative Grade Average are some of the information that will be included in the KSEAB SSLC result 2023.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Official Website to Track

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2023? 5 Easy Steps Below!

Go to the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the result link. You can also search for the link that reads,” Download Karnataka SSLC Result.” Enter the login credentials. Once you have entered the credentials, then you must submit it. Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Check your result and download it for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC results will be provisional, and students must pick up their Karnataka Class 10 result 2023 mark sheet from their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Check Last Five Years Pass Percentage

This year, the Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process began on April 21. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

Year Total Number of Students Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage 2022 8,53,436 90.29 81.3 2021 375787 99.99 100 2020 738471 81 72 2019 825468 79.59 68.46 2018 838088 78.01 67

Earlier in 2022, a total of 8.73 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 was declared on May 19, 2022, at 12:30 PM. The overall pass percentage of candidates was 85.63 percent. The pass percentage for Boys has been recorded at 81.3 per cent and the pass percentage has been recorded at 90.29 per cent. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at / for the latest updates.

