Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the KSEEB Class 10th Result 2023 today.

Updated: May 8, 2023 11:01 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Live Updates

  • 10:57 AM IST

  • 10:55 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the KSEEB Class 10th Result 2023 today. The result link karresults.nic.in will soon be activated. Students can view their Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Karnataka SSLC Result 2023, toppers list and pass percentage.

Published Date: May 8, 2023 10:52 AM IST

Updated Date: May 8, 2023 11:01 AM IST

