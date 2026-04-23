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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 download link active; How to check 10th marks via Digilocker

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 download link active; How to check 10th marks via Digilocker

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 download link is active. Check details here.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 download link is active. Students can access the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 or Karnataka Class 10 Result 2026 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. A student must enter the login credentials to download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result.

The credentials required are the registration number and date of birth. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) conducts the KSEAB Karnataka Class 10th Result. Along with the official website, the Karnataka SSLC Result will be available for download on Digilocker. “KARNATAKA SCHOOL EXAMINATION AND ASSESSMENT BOARD is issuing their Digital awards for the following years,through DigiLocker. These can be pulled by students into their DigiLocker accounts,” reads the statement on the Digilocker website.

Also Read: KSEAB Class 10 Results Today at karresults.nic.in; Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 download link: How to check 10th marks via Digilocker

Open the DigiLocker app/website and log in (or sign up)

Go to “Education” and then “KARNATAKA SCHOOL EXAMINATION AND ASSESSMENT BOARD”

Enter your Roll Number / Year and download your marksheet

Your digital marksheet will be available instantly.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: How to check 10th marks?

Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board(KSEAB).

Look for the SSLC portal available on the homepage. Click on the ‘SSLC Result’ option.

Click on the link that reads,”ಎಸ್.ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್.ಸಿ. 2026 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ – 1 ರ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ / SSLC 2026 Exam – 1 Result announced on 23/04/2026″

Enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Speaking of the result, this year, girls have outshone boys. A total of 377922 girls out of the 3 92 922 have passed the examination. Thus, the overall pass percentage of girls is 96.18 %. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys is 91.94%.

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Login details required to check 10th marks?

Registration number

Date of birth

This year, the Dakshina Kannada district became the top performer among all the districts. A total of 7,24,794 students out of 7,70,209 have cleared the examination.

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