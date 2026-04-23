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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Karnataka Class 10th Result today at karresults.nic.in; download link, how to check scores, passing marks

To access the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

Published date india.com Published: April 23, 2026 10:13 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Karnataka Class 10th Result today at karresults.nic.in; download link, how to check scores, passing marks

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 today at 12 noon. Eligible students can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 or Karnataka Class 10 Result 2026 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. To access the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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