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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Karnataka Class 10th Result today at karresults.nic.in; download link, how to check scores, passing marks

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB Karnataka Class 10th Result today at karresults.nic.in; download link, how to check scores, passing marks

To access the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 today at 12 noon. Eligible students can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 or Karnataka Class 10 Result 2026 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. To access the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

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