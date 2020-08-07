Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce the SSLC result on Friday, said reports. Students are advised to keep their eye on the official website karresults.nic.in as the board can release their results anytime on August 7.
Though the board is yet to confirm the exact date or time of the result, a report in a leading website claimed that the result will be announced today.
Besides, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar had also said that KSEEB would announce the Class 10 results in the first week of August.
Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020
Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 via SMS
Students can also check their results via SMS. They can follow these 2 steps mentioned below:
- Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number)
- Send it to 56263.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 — Grading System
Karnataka Board has this time used this grading system to prepare the SSLC Result 2020.
|Range of Marks
|Percentage
|Grade Points
|563-625
|90-100
|A+
|500-562
|80-90
|A
|438-499
|70-80
|B+
|375-437
|60-70
|B
|313-374
|50-60
|C+
|219-312
|35 – 50
|C
Steps to calculate CGPA:
Step 1: Add all the grade points.
Step 2: Divide the total grade points by the number of subjects.
Passing marks
Overall students have to secure minimum 35% aggregate to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam. They need to score minimum 40 marks out of 150 in the theory and 30 out of 50 in the practical to pass in a particular subject.
Last year, the SSLC Result was declared on April 30, 2019. The pass percentage was recorded at 73.7%.