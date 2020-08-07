Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce the SSLC result on Friday, said reports. Students are advised to keep their eye on the official website karresults.nic.in as the board can release their results anytime on August 7.

Though the board is yet to confirm the exact date or time of the result, a report in a leading website claimed that the result will be announced today.

Besides, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar had also said that KSEEB would announce the Class 10 results in the first week of August.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. They can follow these 2 steps mentioned below:

Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) Send it to 56263.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 — Grading System

Karnataka Board has this time used this grading system to prepare the SSLC Result 2020.

Range of Marks Percentage Grade Points 563-625 90-100 A+ 500-562 80-90 A 438-499 70-80 B+ 375-437 60-70 B 313-374 50-60 C+ 219-312 35 – 50 C

Steps to calculate CGPA:

Step 1: Add all the grade points.

Step 2: Divide the total grade points by the number of subjects.

Passing marks

Overall students have to secure minimum 35% aggregate to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam. They need to score minimum 40 marks out of 150 in the theory and 30 out of 50 in the practical to pass in a particular subject.

Last year, the SSLC Result was declared on April 30, 2019. The pass percentage was recorded at 73.7%.