Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC class 10th result 2020 anytime this week. Last month, State education minister S Suresh Kumar had stated that SSLC results will be declared in the first week of August. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date Announced | When, Where And How to Check Scores

Once declared, students can their KSEEB Karnataka SSLC results 2020 on the board’s official website – karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Submit your exam roll number and other details

Step 4: Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF and take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka government had conducted the SSLC board exams despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S). The Oppiosition parties had asked the BSY-led government to postpone the exams due to coronavirus pandemic, but the BJP government in Karnataka turned deaf ear to their demands and conducted the exam in June.