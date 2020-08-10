Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result 2020 on August 10 at 3 PM. The result will be available on the official website–kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students can also access their results by visiting the results portal of Karnataka public examinations – karresults.nic.in. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be Announced Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score Via SMS

Passing marks

Overall students have to secure minimum 35% aggregate to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam. They need to score minimum 40 marks out of 150 in the theory and 30 out of 50 in the practical to pass in a particular subject.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 — Grading System

Karnataka Board has this time used this grading system to prepare the SSLC Result 2020.

Range of Marks Percentage Grade Points 563-625 90-100 A+ 500-562 80-90 A 438-499 70-80 B+ 375-437 60-70 B 313-374 50-60 C+ 219-312 35 – 50 C

Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

One can also check his/her results via SMS. They can follow these 2 steps mentioned below: