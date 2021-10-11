Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2021 result: The Karnataka Minsiter of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh on Monday declared the results of Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2021. The results are available on the official website— karresults.nic.in.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 Timetable Released: Check KSEEB Datesheet on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Of the total 53,155 students registered, 55.54% of candidates (29,52) have passed the exam. Greesham Nayak, a student of Alva’s English medium school has secured the top position, followed by students from Kalburagi and Mysuru.

Students can download their provisional mark sheet from the department’s website after 3 PM today, BC Nagesh said.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination was conducted from September 27 to 29 in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021: How to check scores