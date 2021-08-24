Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the timetable for Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the datesheet on the official website of the board i.e. sslc.karnataka.gov.in. According to the timetable released by KSEEB on its official site, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 will begin from September 27, 2021.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: Schools To Reopen from August 25 for students of THESE Classes | Details Here

The candidates must note that according to the official notice, the timetable is divided into three parts – Paper 1 for Core Subjects, Paper 2 for Languages and Paper 3 for Junior Technical Subjects.



For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 Timetable below:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: Complete schedule

Date/Day Subject(s) Timings September 27, 2021 (Monday) (Morning slot) Core Subjects – Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music 10:30am to 1:30pm September 27, 2021 (Monday) (Afternoon slot) Junior Technical Subjects – Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering-2, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science 2:30pm to 5pm September 27, 2021 (Monday) Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music Practical exam 2:30pm to 4pm September 29, 2021 (Wednesday) (Morning Slot) First Language – (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

Second Language – (English, Kannada)

Third Language – (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu) 10:30am to 1:30pm September 29, 2021 (Wednesday) NSQF Exam Subjects – Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness 10:30am to 1:30pm September 30, 2021 (Thursday) Practical and Oral Exams for Junior Technical Subjects (JTS) According to Schools

The timetable of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 even has the maximum marks for every subject along with the exam timings. The official notice on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021 states that 15 minutes extra time will be given to differently-abled candidates.