Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has extended the registration for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certification , SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022. The last date to apply is June 9, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that they will have to pay the fee to the bank through the School Headmasters Board by June 10, 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website – sslc.karnatka.gov.in to complete the registration process.

The existing MSA applications have to be filled by the students who failed before 2003 to the Board from June 8, 2022 to June 9, 2022. The last date to submit the registered student information, nominal roll, MSA and bank challan is June 14, 2022

It is important to note that students who fail to register within the given date will not be given any extension and application won’t be accepted. The school won’t be responsible for student’s failing to register.

According to the notice, all the concerned Deputy Directors (Administration) and Field Education Officers of the extension, as have the Head Teachers of all Government recognised Government supported, non-subsidized schools under their administration, as well as the concerned students.

The notice also says that copies of the notice should be brought to the notice of the Minister of the Primary and Secondary Education and also the Honorable Minister. Copies to be sent to the Principal Secretaries of Government and Primary and Secondary Education.

It also says that the copy should be brought to notice to the Honorable Commissioner, Public Education Department.