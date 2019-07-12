Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the results for the SSLC Supplementary exams 2019 on Friday on the official website. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking their results. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2019 were conducted from June 21 to June 28, 2019.

Follow the steps below to check your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB, i.e., kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your registration number. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.

A total of 8,25,468 had appeared for the SSLC examinations held in March and April this year. The SSLC supplementary exam was conducted for students who failed in a subject or two in the main exams.