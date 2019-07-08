Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: The Karnataka Board is likely to declare the SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 by July 20, 2019, stated a report. Candidates who had attempted the exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) for any updates.

Here’s how to check your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB – kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your registration number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The SSLC supplementary examinations were conducted in the month of June this year.