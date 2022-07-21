Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared Karnataka SSLC result 2022 for supplementary examinations, today, July 21, 2022. Registered students can download their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result through the official website, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister B.C Nagesh took to Twitter, "As many as 37,479 (39.59%) students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam this year, the result was announced on Wednesday. "37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students."

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022?