Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared Karnataka SSLC result 2022 for supplementary examinations, today, July 21, 2022. Registered students can download their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result through the official website, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in
Earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister B.C Nagesh took to Twitter, “As many as 37,479 (39.59%) students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam this year, the result was announced on Wednesday. “37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results. The result can be viewed on the website after 12 noon tomorrow karresults.nic.in.The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.” Also Read - NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Register For 5505 Community Health Officer Posts at upnrhm.gov.in| Details Inside
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022?
- Visit the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth and click on submit option.
- Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download KSEEB class 10 supplementary result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the scorecard from the link given above. A total of 94,699 students registered for the SSLC supplementary exam conducted between June 26 to July 24, 2022. For more details, check the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Translator, Other Posts Before August 04| Check Salary, Notification Here