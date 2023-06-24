Home

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard soon; How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Candidates can download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination anytime soon. Once announced, eligible candidates can check and download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 or Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

This year, the Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams 2023 between June 12 to June 19, 2023. Going back to past trends, the KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of July. However, no official announcement has been made by the KSEAB Board yet.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date and time

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date and time: First Week of July

First Week of July Official Websites to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: How to Check SSLC Supplementary Marksheet Online?

Visit the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link.

link. Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials.

You r Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 and Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, over 80.08% of the boys have passed the Karnataka SSLC 10th exam. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls who appeared for the exam was 87.87%, with a total of 4,09,134 girls appearing and 3,59,511 passing the exam. This year, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination. The Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at / for the latest updates.

