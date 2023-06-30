Top Recommended Stories

  • Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result at karresults.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Updated: June 30, 2023 10:03 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard Soon; How To Check.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, June 30, 2023. Once announced, students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result  2023 download link, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Date, exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:17 AM IST

    How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

    This year, the supplementary examination was conducted between June 12 to June 19, 2023.

    1. Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
    2. Look for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link.
    3. Enter your details and submit.
    4. Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • 9:16 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result Date

    Although there is no official confirmation on when the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare today(tentative).

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result

    kseab.karnataka.gov.in

    karresults.nic.in.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result Date And Time



    As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, June 30, 2023.



    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: June 30, 2023(Tentative)

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Time: 11:00 AM(Tentative)

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result Date And Time


    The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon.

