Home

Education

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result at karresults.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link

live

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result at karresults.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard Soon; How To Check.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, June 30, 2023. Once announced, students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 download link, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Date, exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.