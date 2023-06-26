Home

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Date, How To Check Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared on June 28, 2023. Once announced, students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare on June 28(tentative). Please note, June 28 is just a tentative date. No official announcement has been made by the KSEAB Board yet.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Date And Time June 28, 2023(Tentative) Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam June 12 to June 19, 2023 Official Website kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Link to be active soon Examination Board Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Official Websites to Check

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

This year, the supplementary examination was conducted between June 12 to June 19, 2023.

Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Look for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link. Enter your details and submit. Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don’t miss anything regarding the results.

Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don't miss anything regarding the results.