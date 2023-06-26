Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Date, How To Check Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Date, How To Check Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

Updated: June 26, 2023 4:44 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Karnataka SSLC, KSEEB Class 10, karnataka sslc result 2023, KSEEB Class 10th Result, Karnataka 10th result 2023 date and time, sslc result karnataka 2023, karnataka SSLC result 2023, SSLC result 2023, karnataka class 10 result 2023, class 10 karnataka result 2023, KSEEB SSLC result 2023, kseab SSLC result, how to check karnataka SSLC result 2023, karnataka 10th result 2023, KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2023, Education News, Board Result 2023, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, karresults.nic.in 2023 10th results
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard Soon; How To Check.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 is expected to be declared on June 28, 2023. Once announced, students can download the Karnataka Class 10 Supplementary Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Also Read:

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare on June 28(tentative). Please note, June 28 is just a tentative date. No official announcement has been made by the KSEAB Board yet.

You may like to read

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Date And Time June 28, 2023(Tentative)
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary ExamJune 12 to June 19, 2023
Official Websitekseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Link to be active soon
Examination BoardKarnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Official Websites to Check

  •  kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023?

This year, the supplementary examination was conducted between June 12 to June 19, 2023.

  1. Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
  2. Look for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link.
  3. Enter your details and submit.
  4. Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023  will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don’t miss anything regarding the results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.