Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: There is still no confirmation of the date on which Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board of KSEEB would be releasing Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019.

The board would release updates soon. The SSLC supplementary results are expected to be released either on the website of Karnataka Board, kseeb.kar.nic.in or on the results website of Karnataka public examinations karresults.nic.in.

Here’s how you can check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019:

You can follow these steps to access and download your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019:

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in Click on the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results link Enter your details when the next page opens Submit those details Check your result on the next page Keep a copy for future reference

This year, as many as 8,25,468 students had qualified for higher studies from the total 8,41,666 who appeared for the exam, said reports.