Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Likely Today: Check Score on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: Students need to use login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download their SSLC supplementary marksheet 2023.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: After the results are declared, students can access the score on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. After the result is declared, students can access the score on the official website – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. However, an official confirmation from the state board is awaited on the result declaration date and time.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results: Websites to Check Score

karresults.nic.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students need to use login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download their SSLC supplementary marksheet 2023. The ones who failed the board exams on their first attempt were allowed to appear for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams.

Class 10 board exam results were declared in May and the pass percentage was recorded at 83.89% which was a little lower than 85.13% in 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results: Here’s How to Check Score

First log in to the official website: karresults.nic.in

Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Link on the home page

After this, a new login window will appear on the screen

Here, you need to enter registration number and date of birth

After this, the SSLC result marksheet will appear on the screen

You can then download and take a printout for reference

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result: Check Score Through SMS

First open the message box.

Type KSEEB10 (Roll Number)

Send this message to 56263

Then Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be sent to the phone number

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result: Details on Marksheet

Name

Roll number

Subjects

Division

Status of Karnataka SSLC results (Pass/Fail)

Total marks

Subject-wise marks

Roll code

Maximum scores

