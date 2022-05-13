Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Law University, KSLU, has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for 18 Guest Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the University —kslu.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till May 16, 2022. As per the official notification, candidates will have to appear for an interview before the Selection Committee at 10:30 AM on May 18. The candidates are advised to come with preparation for a demostration of 20 minutes.Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Posts at upenergy.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date to Apply: May 16

Interview Date: May 18

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Subject and number of vacancy Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to be Out on May 17| Details Inside

Law: 11 Posts

Political Science: 1 Post

Economics: 1 Post

Production and Operation Management International Business: 1 Post

Sociology: 1 Post

Marketing Management: 1 Post

Psychology: 1 Post

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Guest Faculty posts, Candidates should have a good academic record with at least 55 percent marks at Masters Degree level preferably with NET/ SLET/ SET/ Ph.D(In accordance with the UGC Regulations 2018) Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 67 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the official notification shared below.

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 Payment

UGC qualified guest faculty will get ₹ 525/ hour

525/ hour Non UGC qualified guest faculty will get ₹ 450/- per hour

450/- per hour Retired Teacher/ Practicing Advocates will get ₹ 525/ hour

525/ hour Local Conveyance per day is ₹ 150/-

Karnataka State Law University Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form either by email to kslu.registrar@gmail.com or through the post at the given address: The Registrar, Karnataka State Law University Navanagar, Hubballi- 580025.