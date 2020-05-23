Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2020: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the positions of Armed Police Constable (only men) and Civil Police Constable (men and women). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website rec20.ksp-online.in. Also Read - CISCE Releases Time Table For Pending Class X And XII Exams, Check Full Schedule Here

Notably, the online application process, which began on May 20, will end on June 22. Candidates, however, can send application fees till June 25.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,014 vacancies will be filled. The break-up of these vacancies is as follows:

Civil Police Constable: 2,007

Armed Police Constable: 1,005

Civil Police Constable (Kalyana-Karnataka): 558

Armed Police Constable (Kalyana-Karnataka): 444

In order to apply for these vacancies, candidates need to access the website rec20.ksp-online.in; links to register and apply online are available on the homepage itself.

For Armed Police Constable, general category candidates need to be between 18-25 years old, SC/ST candidates 18-27 years old and tribal candidates 18-30 years old.

For Civil Police Constable, meanwhile, is 19-25, 19-27 and 19-30 for general category, SC/ST and tribal candidates respectively.

Candidates can also read the official notification of this recruitment drive, on the official website, for more details.