New Delhi: At a time when many states have allowed schools to reopen with restrictions, Karnataka government has still not been able to decide on resuming classes and is likely to take a call today. A meeting is scheduled to be held today to decide on the opening of schools in the state.

"We are seriously studying the Andhra Pradesh model for reopening of schools. Prior to taking any decision, we need to examine everything as it is a question of students' lives," Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had told reporters.

"Prior to reopening, we need to gather information on various fronts besides the health condition of the teachers and students. Experts feel that prolonged closure of schools can have a negative impact on a child's mind as well; therefore, we are examining all these things before arriving at a final decision," said the minister.

If reports are to be believed, Karnataka may open schools from next week.

He added that the state too has agreed to reopen colleges from November 17 and in the meanwhile, the state is also witnessing a trend of Covid positive cases coming down considerably.