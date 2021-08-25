Karnataka TET: Candidates who are preparing for Karnataka TET, we have some important news for you. Karnataka School Education Board has released the Answer Key. The Board had earlier released the admit card for the examination. The candidates must note that the Karnataka TET 2021 Answer Key has been released for Paper I and Paper II. If candidates have any objections, they should raise them by August 31, 2021.Also Read - Karnataka Urges IT Firms in Bengaluru to Extend Work From Home Till December 2022. This is Why

According to the official notification released, while submitting their objections, candidates have to submit relevant and supporting documents with it. From the time of submitting their objection, 24 hours will be given to make the necessary corrections.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps they can check the answer key:

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Find a notification to check Paper I and Paper II Answer Key.

Click on the notification.

Candidates can check Karnataka TET Paper I Answer Key that is available in PDF format.

Candidates can also check Karnataka TET Paper-II Answer Key which is also available in PDF format.

Here are some other important details: