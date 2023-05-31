Home

Karnataka To Get State Education Policy, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar said the Karnataka government won't implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.

Targeting the BJP governments on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), Shivakumar called the policy as Nagpur Education Policy. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government is planning to implement state education policy. Shivakumar said the Karnataka government won’t implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We have come out with a manifesto, Karnataka will have a State Education Policy, there will be no Nagpur Education Policy. We will discuss this in length and breadth,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier, targeting the BJP governments on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), Shivakumar called the policy as Nagpur Education Policy because the headquarters of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in Nagpur. The RSS is the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

He said the Congress is opposed to the policy until it is discussed in with the stakeholders and in the State legislature.

“NEP should have been discussed widely. I am an educationist by choice, I’m running educational institutions. I am trustee or chairman in various organisation, but I am unable to understand this education policy. I have tried to study it two-three times. Have discussed about it with students and teachers but unable to understand its inside secret,” he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah urged the BJP-led government in Karnataka to withdraw its decision to implement the NEP.

He said the objective of the policy is to indoctrinate students in communalism. Besides, he added, the policy infringes upon the autonomy of States in education.

